Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.73. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

