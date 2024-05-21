Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.99 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2,056.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

AerCap stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 225,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

