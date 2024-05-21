Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,845 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

