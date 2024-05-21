7,747 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

CCEP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.