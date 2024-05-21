Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $90.46 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $90,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,260. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

