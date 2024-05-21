Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.44 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 574.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,392,000 after buying an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Natera by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 176,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

