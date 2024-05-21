Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 1,376 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 956,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,385. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

