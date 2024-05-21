Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $311.67 and last traded at $316.55. Approximately 774,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,511,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.39.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,434 shares of company stock valued at $116,932,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.02.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

