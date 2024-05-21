Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 10.91% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $87,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,727,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,520,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,671,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,585 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,687. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

