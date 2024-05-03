Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.95.

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.33. 391,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.47. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. Insiders bought a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

