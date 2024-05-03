Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Releases Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

