Quest Partners LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.60. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.78 and a one year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

