D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 384,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 352,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,093. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.