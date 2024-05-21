Sachetta LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. 65,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,710. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

