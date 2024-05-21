STF Management LP Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

XEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 768,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

