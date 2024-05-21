STF Management LP Acquires 1,251 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 524,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,620,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,491,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

