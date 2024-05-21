Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.84 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 516,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

