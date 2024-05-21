Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Cummins worth $79,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE CMI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $284.61. The company had a trading volume of 210,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.89 and its 200-day moving average is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.