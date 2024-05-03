Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
