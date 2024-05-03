BMO Capital Markets Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$45.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.23. 1,205,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. Company insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

