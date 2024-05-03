DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 464,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

