Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.80.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

