Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$52.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

TSE BDGI traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

