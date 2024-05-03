Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Down 2.0 %

LMND stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 1,706,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

