AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.15.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

ALA stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 636,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,458. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.57 and a twelve month high of C$30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.11.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1549815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

