CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.0 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.880-2.070 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $6.22 on Friday, reaching $227.32. 757,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,495. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

