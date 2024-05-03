ATB Capital Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.12.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$18.76. 3,521,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

