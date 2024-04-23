Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $66,035.82 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,149.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08.

Shares of Five Point stock remained flat at $3.00 on Tuesday. 247,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,264. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 121,337 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

