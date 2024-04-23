United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $851,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.47. The company had a trading volume of 521,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

