Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearfield updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.38)-($0.31) EPS.

Clearfield Stock Up 13.2 %

CLFD stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 687,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,290. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLFD. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

