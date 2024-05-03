Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 311,245 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 1,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Adient by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $27.42. 2,258,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,791. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

