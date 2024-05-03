SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,569. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.