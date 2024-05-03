El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

