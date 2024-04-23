First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

