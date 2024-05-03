Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.56. 123,061,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,496,973. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Apple by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,284,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

