American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 16,195.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,560,000 after buying an additional 844,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,447,000 after buying an additional 607,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,861. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

