LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Meritage Homes stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. 199,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,020. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $183.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.