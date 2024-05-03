LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock worth $970,759,660 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $164.78. 2,422,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,536. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

