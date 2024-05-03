MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. 159,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

