LGT Group Foundation Sells 75,544 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,544 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 1,608,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,743. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

