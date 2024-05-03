The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,913. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter.

