Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

MCBI remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

