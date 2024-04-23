REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.09 (NASDAQ:FEPI)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ FEPI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 109,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,207. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.