Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$235.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.52 million.
