Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %
FNV stock traded up C$1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$167.17. 90,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,500. The company has a market cap of C$32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
