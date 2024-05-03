Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FNV stock traded up C$1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$167.17. 90,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,500. The company has a market cap of C$32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

