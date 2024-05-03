GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,903. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 62.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

