Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $112.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Itron stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 633,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Itron by 453.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Itron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

