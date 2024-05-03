PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PML stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 154,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

