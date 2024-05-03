Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 138,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

