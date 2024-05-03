BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRGE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($7.71). 113,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The firm has a market cap of £616.89 million, a PE ratio of 674.73 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 570.66.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

About BlackRock Greater Europe

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.